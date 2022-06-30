Tour operator, Travel Solutions, is offering sun holidays to the Algarve and Majorca from City of Derry Airport this summer.

The Airport partnership with Travel Solutions marks a new era in welcoming back European connectivity for family holidays, couples breaks and group getaways, which has been highly desired in the North West for quite some time.

City of Derry Airport welcomed this year’s first Algarve and Majorca passengers with some holiday themed live music, beach-ready hospitality, and special decor and giveaways to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, and the Travel Solutions team joined the vibrant

celebrations.

Peter McMinn, Managing Director at Travel Solutions, stated: “This is an exciting day for Travel Solutions as the first of our European charter flights depart from City of Derry Airport.

"It is great to see couples and families start their holiday from their local airport and we looked forward to welcoming our customers as they jet off to the sunshine.”

“Great value holidays with the ease of travelling from City of Derry Airport is a winning combination and today’s passengers are benefiting from that.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome back European holidays for our local catchment area, particularly after what has been a difficult few years for us all.

“With minimal travel time to the airport, cost-effective parking rates, a journey time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to your departure gate, and the best priced Airport Lounge in the UK to relax in, there is no doubt that ‘Flying Local’ will provide you with a stress-free travel experience.

“At City of Derry Airport, your holiday truly starts from the moment you arrive at the airport.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, added: “I am delighted to see the return of the Summer Sun routes at City of Derry Airport. The flights to the Algarve and Majorca offer local people all the convenience of easy parking and check in that the airport offers and significantly reduces their travel time. It has been a turbulent few

years for the aviation industry so I am particularly pleased to see further routes being added to the airport’s portfolio following the recent resumption of the Edinburgh and Manchester routes meaning passenger numbers are moving towards pre-pandemic levels again.”

For more information on Travel Solutions’ summer holidays to the Algarve and Majorca from City of Derry Airport, visit www.travel-solutions.co.uk.