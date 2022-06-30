Cars vandalised in Beechwood area of Derry

The damage involved wing mirrors being kicked off and damage caused to paint work
Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, commented on the news that several cars have been damaged in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city.
The Foyle MLA said: "There were a number of vandalism attacks on cars in the Beechwood Avenue area overnight.
“It involved wing mirrors being kicked off and damage caused to paint work. Replacing a wing mirror on a car nowadays can cost over £100 never mind the cost of repairing damaged paint work.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that this is happening. In the current economic climate, it is very hard to afford to keep a car on the road at the best of times and no one needs this extra expense and upset.
“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on those responsible to bring it forward."
