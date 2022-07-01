Search

01 Jul 2022

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 1st July, 2022

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

01 Jul 2022 7:33 AM

DOHERTY, John (Jackie) - 30th June 2022 - beloved husband of Elizabeth (née McCleary), loving father of Jack, Martin, Ciaran, Gavin and Leigha. Much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Son of the late James and Lily (formally of Nelson Street). Funeral from his home 10 Belvedere Park, Foyle Springs on Saturday at 10.20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

 

McGILLOWAY, Gary (Hindu) - 29th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved father of Jodie, Leah and Aimee, loving grandfather of Callum and Noah, much loved son of Bridie, brother of Jacqueline, Debbie and Joe. Funeral from his home, 420 Clon Elagh today (Friday) at 9.15am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

 

TIERNAN, Bernard Joseph (B.J. Ex. U.S. Navy, retired) - 29th June, 2022 - (peacefully) at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved husband of the late Mary (May), loving father of Brian, Shauna, Margaret, Majella and Maureen, devoted grandfather to his 11 grandchildren, dear son of the late Bernard J. and Agnes, loving brother of Mike, Jim, Tom, Mary, Kevin and the late John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Creggan today (Friday) at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

