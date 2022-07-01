Lunchtime summer Organ Recitals in St Columb's Cathedral

Visitors to Derry's historic St Columb's Cathedral on London Street will have noticed some of the organ pipes at the front of the Cathedral.

However, not many people know that behind the few dozen pipes you can see are nearly four thousand pipes, ranging in size from less than an inch to around sixteen feet in height. Each pipe contributes its own voice to a stunning ensemble of sounds.

Few people see the console where four sets of keyboards and pedals, played with feet, and fifty-eight stops allow the organist to control this mammoth instrument – the third largest in the North.

Visitors and locals have been warmly invited to hear this magnificent instrument each Thursday during July, when a series of Lunchtime Organ Recitals will be held from 1.10pm to 1.50pm.

As well as hearing the organ, a large screen will allow the audience a view of the organ console and the organist at work.

The recitals will be given on Thursday, July 7 by Derek Collins, the Cathedral Organist; July 14 by Nicky Morton, the Assistant

Organist; July 21 by Jack Wilson, Graduate Organ Scholar of Ely Cathedral; and on July 28 by Tristan Russcher, Associate Organist of St Anne’s Cathedral Belfast.

The programmes will include a wide range of music with something for everyone. All are welcome and admission is free.