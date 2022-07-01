Search

01 Jul 2022


Lunchtime summer Organ Recitals in St Columb's Cathedral

The Mighty Organ Speaks

Lunchtime summer Organ Recitals in St Columb's Cathedral

Lunchtime summer Organ Recitals in St Columb's Cathedral

Reporter:

Staff Rporter

01 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Visitors to Derry's historic St Columb's Cathedral on London Street will have noticed some of the organ pipes at the front of the Cathedral.

However, not many people know that behind the few dozen pipes you can see are nearly four thousand pipes, ranging in size from less than an inch to around sixteen feet in height. Each pipe contributes its own voice to a stunning ensemble of sounds.

Few people see the console where four sets of keyboards and pedals, played with feet, and fifty-eight stops allow the organist to control this mammoth instrument – the third largest in the North.

Visitors and locals have been warmly invited to hear this magnificent instrument each Thursday during July, when a series of Lunchtime Organ Recitals will be held from 1.10pm to 1.50pm.

As well as hearing the organ, a large screen will allow the audience a view of the organ console and the organist at work.

The recitals will be given on Thursday, July 7 by Derek Collins, the Cathedral Organist; July 14 by Nicky Morton, the Assistant
Organist; July 21 by Jack Wilson, Graduate Organ Scholar of Ely Cathedral; and on July 28 by Tristan Russcher, Associate Organist of St Anne’s Cathedral Belfast.

The programmes will include a wide range of music with something for everyone. All are welcome and admission is free.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media