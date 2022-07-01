Search

01 Jul 2022

Translink announces new summer timetable 

The updated timetable comes into effect from today (July 1)

Translink has announced bus timetable enhancements from Friday July 1 for their summer timetable.

These new summer bus timetables include some frequency enhancements on routes that often attract more leisure travel at this time of the year such as Newcastle, the Mournes, Marble Arch and the North Coast.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “As we move into the busy summer period, we are enhancing many of our services, offering people a comfortable, hassle-free and cost-effective travel option.

“We have added a number of special services to our summer timetables. Metro will see enhanced evening frequencies on popular routes as well as additional Sunday frequencies.

David Cowan concluded: “We have also frozen all our fare prices with a range of great value ticket options for customers to choose from to get out and about more this summer.”

The latest timetables are available on our website, visit www.translink.co.uk; on our Journey Planner and by phoning our Contact Centre 02890 666630.

