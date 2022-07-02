Search

02 Jul 2022

Comhaltas establishes scholarships in memory Ashling Murphy

Derry applicants encouraged to submit proposals

Ashling Murphy on the tour of Ireland with Comhaltas

Ashling Murphy on the tour of Ireland with Comhaltas

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

02 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The international Irish Traditional Arts organisation, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, has established three scholarships to recognise and remember the talent and legacy of the late Ashling Murphy and Derry applicants are being encouraged to submit proposals.

Ashling was a primary school teacher, Comhaltas music teacher and performer. She was killed in Tullamore in County Offaly in January, as she went for a run.

Celebrating Ashling's work in education and performance, Comhaltas, is encouraging submissions and details of proposed projects before 5pm on July 15, 2022. The Scholarships will be awarded at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar later in the summer. 

The first Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2,000, will primarily focus on the community.

The scholarship is to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts, including collaborative, community and socially engaged arts practices. Development of current Comhaltas community structures should be explored and working on tangible and beneficial outcomes for the traditional arts in the community. The delivery of this scholarship will be blended by developing practical/recorded performances and research into same.

The second Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2000, will focus on young people, children, and their music education.

This scholarship supports individual artists working with, and producing work for, children and young people across the Irish traditional arts.

The purpose of this scholarship is to support artists to develop their art practice and to encourage young people and children be more confident in their own ability.

Delivery of this project can be through research, development of new programmes of music education, recordings or performance. 

The third Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2,000, will be research based.

Research should be based on an area in the Irish traditional arts and also considering music education. 


Submissions and details of the purposed project should to be sent to majella@comhaltas.ie

Submissions should include name, contact information, short biography of the applicant, a brief outline of the project and the scholarship for which they are applying.

A selection committee will then assess all submissions. Submissions can be made in both English and Irish.

Submissions and details of the purposed project should to be sent to majella@comhaltas.ie
before 5pm on 15th July 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media