Comhaltas establishes scholarships in memory Ashling Murphy

The international Irish Traditional Arts organisation, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, has established three scholarships to recognise and remember the talent and legacy of the late Ashling Murphy and Derry applicants are being encouraged to submit proposals.

Ashling was a primary school teacher, Comhaltas music teacher and performer. She was killed in Tullamore in County Offaly in January, as she went for a run.

Celebrating Ashling's work in education and performance, Comhaltas, is encouraging submissions and details of proposed projects before 5pm on July 15, 2022. The Scholarships will be awarded at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar later in the summer.

The first Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2,000, will primarily focus on the community.

The scholarship is to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts, including collaborative, community and socially engaged arts practices. Development of current Comhaltas community structures should be explored and working on tangible and beneficial outcomes for the traditional arts in the community. The delivery of this scholarship will be blended by developing practical/recorded performances and research into same.

The second Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2000, will focus on young people, children, and their music education.

This scholarship supports individual artists working with, and producing work for, children and young people across the Irish traditional arts.

The purpose of this scholarship is to support artists to develop their art practice and to encourage young people and children be more confident in their own ability.

Delivery of this project can be through research, development of new programmes of music education, recordings or performance.

The third Ashling Scholarship, valued at €2,000, will be research based.

Research should be based on an area in the Irish traditional arts and also considering music education.



Submissions and details of the purposed project should to be sent to majella@comhaltas.ie

Submissions should include name, contact information, short biography of the applicant, a brief outline of the project and the scholarship for which they are applying.

A selection committee will then assess all submissions. Submissions can be made in both English and Irish.

before 5pm on 15th July 2022.