Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

BATES, Cecil - 2nd July 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 8 Woodvale Road, Moneymore, Magherafelt, (in his 93rd year), dearly beloved husband of Iris, much loved and devoted father of Heather, Lynda, Sandra, Sharon and Cecil, dear father-in-law of Jim, Roberta, Nigel and the late Keith and Paul and loving grandfather of David, Timothy, Hannah and Matthew. House private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Sunday) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Cecil’s life will be held in Woodschapel Parish Church on Monday, 4 July at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Research N.I., payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by his wife, children and the entire family circle.

HENDERSON, Robert (Hendy) - 2nd July 2022 - beloved partner of Eileen father of Roberta and dear brother of Gary. Funeral service in his home 7 Fallowlea Park on Monday at 1.30pm Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my Shepherd.

LOUGHREY, Kevin - 2nd July 2022 - beloved husband of the late Kathleen, late of 33 Poplar Road, Waterside. Loving father of Seamus and daughter in law Suzanne, grandfather of Damien, Mark and Paul and daughter in law Joanne, and great grandfather of Jodie. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home on Sunday and Monday evening from 7.00pm - 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Tuesday at 10o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MURRAY (nee Robinson), May - 2nd July 2022 - in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Gerald, loving mother of Helen, Michael, Colm, Joe, Patricia, Ann and the late David and Marie, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Hugo. Funeral from her home, 42 Ardlough Road, on Monday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCAULEY, Frank - 29th June 2022 - beloved husband of Philomena, 6 Darleen Park, Culmore, loving father of Aisling and Roisin, devoted grandfather of Nia and dear brother of Betty, Jack, Thomas and the late Eileen and Pauline. Funeral from his home today (Sunday) at 11.30am for 12.15pm Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGOWAN, Danny - 1st July 2022 - (peacefully) at Owenmor Care Home, formerly of Culmore Point and late of 2 Marlborough Avenue. Beloved husband of Donna, devoted father of Ciaran, Sarah, Grainne and Pearse, loving granda of Shay, Cora, Aodhán, Ozzy and Fodhlá, precious son of Teresa and the late Danny. A much loved father-in-law of Kieran, Ciarán and Erin. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Danny's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 2 Marlborough Avenue. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Monday) at 10.50am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Danny's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Mary Queen Of The Gael's Pray For Him.