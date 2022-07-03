Gallery: Healthcare workers honoured by US Consul General

Healthcare workers from the North West were recently invited to the garden party hosted by US Consul General Mr Paul Narain, at his residence in Belfast.
The garden party was held to celebrate the services of all healthcare workers during the pandemic.
It was an early celebration of 246 years of Independence of the United States of America.
The Altnagelvin choir was invited to sing the National Anthem of the United States.
