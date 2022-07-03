Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Derry

Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located in the Lecky Flyover area of Derry this evening.
A number of homes have been evacuated.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as access to the flyover via Barrack Street or from Rossville Street/Lecky Road is not possible.
There are no further details at this stage.
