Derry legend James McClean expecting fourth child with wife, Erin

Republic of Ireland football star James McClean and his wife, Erin McClean, have announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a gorgeous photo with their three children. The couple are pictured cradling Erin's bump at the beach stating they had a 'little secret to share.'

Erin wrote on Instagram: "We have a little secret to share… We are so happy to be adding another little bundle of pure joy to our clan early next year.

"Nothing has brought us more happiness in our lives than our babies and how blessed are we that we're gonna do it all again. Family of 6 incoming."

The post has since gained over 16,000 likes with fans and friends alike rushing to congratulate the couple.

The Derry couple have been together for 12 years and tied the knot six years ago.

They are already proud parents to their three children Allie May, James Jr and Willow Ivy.