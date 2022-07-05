Search

05 Jul 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after crashed car abandoned by man and woman

PSNI

05 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in the city this morning (July 5).

Police are investigating after a badly damaged car was reported abandoned in a field on Letterkenny Road, just before 8am.

Police said: "A woman was observed at the vehicle - a grey-coloured Mercedes - but, when a member of the public approached her, she left the scene, taking a dog with her.

"A man was also reported to have been at the scene and observed leaving. He is described as having worn a blue-coloured top and had a goatee and was reported to have been limping.

"We’re working to locate the woman observed at the scene who had a dog and the man who was observed leaving the area.

"We believe, at this time, this man and woman were travelling in the vehicle, and can assist us with our enquiries, however, we also want to check on their welfare as we believe they may have sustained injuries."

If you have information about this incident, call 101 and quote reference number 297 of 05/07/22.

News

