Translink urged to introduce a Derry train link for the All-Ireland semi-final

Translink has been urged to introduce a Derry train link for the All-Ireland football semi-final.

The company has been contacted by Sinéad McLaughlin MLA (SDLP), who has asked Translink to extend a special rail service to Derry, to take fans to Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final in Dublin.

Translink is running an extended train service from Belfast to Dublin, but fans have called for it to start in Derry.

Ms McLaughlin said the extended service would make attending the match more accessible and convenient for fans.

She added: "I can understand the frustration of Derry GAA fans following Translink’s announcement that they are introducing a special service to take fans to the All-Ireland semi-final in Dublin on Saturday, given that remarkably it's running from Belfast and not Derry.

“This match with Galway is Derry’s biggest game for nearly two decades and we should be doing everything possible to make this match is as accessible to fans as possible. I accept that bus services are available, but I cannot understand why this train service is running from Belfast and not Derry. It’s not just about our city, but the Derry to Belfast line passes through Co Derry which is where many of the GAA strongholds in this area are located.

“I have contacted Translink directly to ask them to consider extending this special service to Derry. We have seen additional services from Derry to Dublin added in the past for important events and I fail to see a justifiable reason why this should be any different.

"Saturday’s semi-final is set to be a huge occasion for this entire area, it’s our biggest game for a generation and I hope Translink will reconsider this decision to help fans get to Croke Park in the most convenient way possible to cheer on the team.”