Ulster GAA to join Belfast Pride Parade for the first time

Ulster GAA have announced they will take part in the Belfast Pride parade for the first time in the Association's history.

Representatives from Ulster Camogie and Ulster Ladies Gaelic will also be in attendance, and Brian McEvoy, Ulster GAA CEO/Provincial Secretary, has extended an invite to all members to join them.

"“It is encouraging that the Belfast Pride Festival is returning after an absence due to the pandemic," he said.

“The GAA is an inclusive organisation which is committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity. Our manifesto, 'Where We All Belong' is a statement of recognition that our members and supporters are drawn from all walks of life.

"Everyone is welcome to participate in and enjoy our games and activities.

"Ulster GAA extends an invitation to our members and their friends and families to join with us at the Belfast Parade on 30th July, in solidarity with the membership of the LGBT+ community.”

The route for the 2022 Belfast Pride Parade is due to be announced shortly, with more information available on their website.

Any GAA members wishing to participate in the official Gaelic Games section of the parade are asked to complete an online form.