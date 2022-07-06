Record number of entries as Foyle Cup parade confirmed

Details for the upcoming O'Neills Foyle Cup 2022 parade have now been confirmed.

Following a two year absence, a record number of teams will compete in this year's tournament which makes a welcome return this month.

The parade has become an iconic part of the prestigious tournament as the competing teams march through the streets of Derry.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, 19th July, setting off from Ulster University's Magee Campus at 10.30am.

The players will make their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at the Guildhall for an official welcome by Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council.

A total of 455 teams have signed up for this year's Foyle Cup in what marks a record number of entries. Matches will be staged in the Derry, Strabane and Causeway Coast & Glens Council areas as clubs from across Ireland, UK, Europe, USA and Asia go head-to-head.

Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Secretary, commented, “As the Foyle Cup makes a welcome return this year, we're also delighted that the parade can once again go ahead.

"The parade is not only a special moment for the thousands of young players proudly making their way through the city, but also for their family and friends. Additionally, we want to encourage everyone in the community to come out and show their support for the teams as they walk by.

"This year's Foyle Cup is bigger than ever before, so a huge thank you must also go to our amazing sponsors and partners for helping to bring this event together.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said, “I can't wait to see the hundreds of young boys and girls taking part in this year's Foyle Cup parade and to welcome them all to Guildhall Square and wish them a big good luck ahead of the return of this competition.

"We have all missed seeing our City and District buzzing with football excitement during the tournament and I'm counting down the days until we can kick it all off with the parade!”

For more information on the O’Neills Foyle Cup 2022, visit foylecup.com.