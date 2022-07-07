Road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road
The PSNI are in attendance at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road in Drumahoe.
Part of the road is closed, and a diversion is in place at the Drumahoe Road/Glenshane Road junction, and at the Ardmore Road / Glenshane Road junction.
Drivers are urged to follow the diversions, or take an alternative route if possible.
