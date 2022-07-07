Search

Urgent Staff workforce appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital

Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital have released an urgent appeal for nurses this weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Altnagelvin Hospital has released an urgent workforce appeal following staff shortages.

A number of unfilled Band 5 Nursing and Band 2 Nursing Assistant shifts from tonight July 7 up until and including Tuesday July 12 ND.

WHSC Trust wrote: "We urgently need the assistance of Band 5 nurses and Band 2 Nursing Assistants. We are happy to facilitate all shifts LD/ND/AM or PM shifts.

The point of contact will be as follows:
Thursday/ Friday/ Monday 8am-6pm SPOC @ bronze control 216674
Thursday / Friday / Monday after 6pm – Bleep 1003 (bleep sister and night manager)
Saturday / Sunday/ Tuesday 8am-8pm – site bleep sister (Bleep 1003)
Saturday / Sunday/ Tuesday 8pm-8am – night manager( Bleep 1003)

"If you can help, please contact the relevant point of contact on the corresponding bleep numbers which can be found above.
Thank-you."

News

