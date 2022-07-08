PSNI appeal on alleged sexual assault in Derry
The PSNI in Derry are appealing for information in relation to an alleged sexual assault which took place in the vicinity of Glenabbey / Cornshell Fields area of the city, in the early hours of Wednesday (July 6) morning.
The incident was reported to police shortly after 3.30am on Wednesday morning and is said to have involved a man in his early 20s, who is reported to have been driving a dark blue / navy Volkswagen Golf at the time.
The male is described as being a white male, of slim build, brown eyes and short facial hair.
The car is also reported to have been seen on Foyle Street, in the city centre, between 11.00pm to 11.30pm on Thursday, July 5.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a car or man matching this description to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 536 of 06/07/22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.