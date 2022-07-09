Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 9th July, 2022

COLGAN, Stewart - 8th July 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Rushall Nursing Home, much loved husband of the late May, loving father of Paul, Judith, Lorraine, Jason, David and the late Avila and Sophie, also a devoted grandfather and brother of Ethel. House strictly private. Graveside service will be held today (Saturday) at 2.30pm at Myroe Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Myroe Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CURLEY (nee McCourt), Maura - 8th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 84 Ardmore Road, beloved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Josephine and Brendan, mother-in-law of Noel and Jacqui, devoted grandmother of Ciaran, Brenda, and Niall and great-grandmother of Faith. Daughter of the late William and Ellen Mc Court and dearly loved sister of Joe and the late Jean and William. Loved and will be sorely missed by Ciaran's wife Jacinta and children Tori and Lorcan. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 1.20pm for 2o’clock Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

JOHNSTON, (nee McClean), Elizabeth (Betty) - 7th July 2022 - (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Lisnavar Court, dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, and much loved mother of Wendy and son-in-law Lionel. A devoted grandmother to Jordan, Nile, and Amy, great-grandmother to Poppy. A funeral service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral home, 10 Foyle Road, on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to RSPB Rathlin Island BT546SB. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

MORTON, Stan - 7th July 2022 - beloved husband of Margaret, 42 Gelvin Grange, loving father of Donna, devoted grandfather of Sarah, Niamh, Orla and Aine, much loved and adored great-grandfather of Caomhan, Noah and Grace and dear brother of Maria, Vivienne and the late Charles and Declan. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 11.50am for 12.15am Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Anthony intercede for him.

McMINN, Stanley Gray - 8th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home, Ness Nurseries, Burntollet, dearly beloved husband of Roberta, much loved father of Paul, Laurence, Sharon and Simon, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A graveside funeral service will take place at Upper Cumber Burial Ground on Monday, 11th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished made payable to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Stanley will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.