09 Jul 2022

Preparation works underway at Derry acorn site

Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured at the start of the break up of the site to make way for the transformational Acorn Project. 

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Work has begun on the initial site clearance at the old British Ministry of Defence site at St Columb's Park in advance of the wider Acorn Farm regeneration project funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Devity Construction have been appointed to clear the old heli-pad site formerly used by the military based in the Waterside.

The contracted works will involve the removal of the concrete hard stands used as part of the base and the crushing of materials for repurposing.

The works will prepare the site for the creation of an urban growing space within the city, as part of the wider improvement plans for the park.

Council is currently preparing a tender to be advertised to appoint a design team to take forward the wider design development of the Acorn Farm project over the summer.

Acorn Farm is an exciting new environmental project that will enable the development of a high quality innovative urban food growing hub with a learning and skills development centre (Acorn Farm Skills Academy) as well as a sustainable food events venue. It will also boast high quality sustainable visitor infrastructure and experience with associated support infrastructure.

Welcoming the appointment of the contractor, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: "I am delighted to see works begin on the preparation of the site to make way for the next phase in the redevelopment of the St Columb's Park site.

“The Acorn Farm project will be central to environmental activity at one of the city's most important green spaces. It will provide learning opportunities and facilitate new programmes promoting greener more sustainable ways of living. I look forward to seeing the work progress and the roll out of the Acorn Project in its entirety."

​Speaking as work commenced, Shauna Kelpie, Acorn Fund development officer at the Community Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to see the innovative Acorn Farm being one step closer.

"This farm will be a huge resource for the local community, breaking new ground in providing sustainable food and environmental best practice. We are all very aware of the climate crisis that we are in and the farm will allow local people to get directly involved in learning about sustainable foods but also directly tackling climate change.”

Robert Shearman from the Conservation Volunteers organisation, said: “This is a wonderful project which will inspire people across Derry City and further afield to grow their own food and become more self-sufficient, while reducing their impact on the environment. The Acorn Farm will also be a significant attraction for visitors and tourists.”

