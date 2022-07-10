Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 10th July, 2022

GALLAGHER, Margaret - 8th July 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 17 Circular Road, beloved daughter of the late Adelaide and Joseph, much loved sister of Noel, Mary, Winnie and the late John and Adelaide and a much loved aunt, great-aunt and second mum to the Doherty, Fakler, Gallagher and O’Neil families. She will be sorely missed. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to NI Children’s Hospice, Horizon House, 18 O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey BT36 6WB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

MORTON, Stan - 7th July 2022 - beloved husband of Margaret, 42 Gelvin Grange, loving father of Donna, devoted grandfather of Sarah, Niamh, Orla and Aine, much loved and adored great-grandfather of Caomhan, Noah and Grace and dear brother of Maria, Vivienne and the late Charles and Declan. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 11.50am for 12.15am Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 9.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Anthony intercede for him.

MULLAN, Jim (Glenullin) - 9th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Sheila (née Bradley); loving father of Cahal, Gráinne (Tuohy), Mairead (Griffin) and Bronagh (Murray); father-in-law of Brendan, Liam and Mickey and a much adored Granda of Jack, Amy, Julie, Aoife, Clíodhna, Cahal, Conor and Eimear. Son of the late George and Annie and dear brother of Geordie, Kevin, Marion, Sadie, Patsy and the late Gretta, Sheila, Josephine, Rosemary and Peter. Funeral from his late residence, 28 Magheramore Road, on Monday at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for Him. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Deeply regretted by the entire Mullan and Bradley family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea.

WATSON (nee Baker), Margaret Elizabeth Carol - 9th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family formerly of 15, McNaul Park, Brigade, Waterside in her 76th year) dearly beloved wife of John, mother of Kingsley, loving granny of Amy and Ryan, dearest sister of Lewis, Billy, Ruth and Trudy. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Monday, 11th July at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address) Viewing in the Funeral Home on Sunday, 10th July from 2.00pm till 5.00pm also Monday morning from 9.00am till 12.30pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.