11 Jul 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 11th July, 2022

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

11 Jul 2022 7:33 AM

CASKEY (née Donnelly), Annie - 9th July 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 7 Parkmore Drive, Magherafelt, dearly loved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of George, loving mother-in-law of Sandra, devoted grandmother of Rebecca (Michael) and Neil (Elaine) and dearest sister of Iris, Amadine and the late Tommy and Hugh. House private. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

 

McWILLIAMS (nee McGettigan), Mary - 10th July 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Mickey, loving mother of Majella, Lorraine, Michael, Edel, Emmet, Kerry and Paul and a much loved grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral from her home, 39 Cornshell Fields, Derry, on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT47 8JE. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. St. Pio intercede for her.

 

PORTER, Joseph Martin (Maghera) - 7th July 2022 - husband of Mary, loving father of Nicola (Butcher), Gareth, Krystal (Early), Nigel and Maria (Selfridge), son of the late Thomas and Mary Porter and dear brother of Christopher, Gerard, Richard, Margaret O’Kane, Anna Rocks, Bernadette Monaghan and the late Michael and Tom. Funeral from 118 Tirkane Road today (Monday) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife sons, daughters, their partners Shane, Elaine, Joe, Christine and Johnny, grandchildren Tiernan, Clara, Kristin, Michael , Daniel and James, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

 

REGAN (nee Conway), Maureen (Desertmartin) - 10th July 2022 - (peacefully) at her residence 7, Lecumpher Road, after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Paul, Aine Quinn and Brian and much loved grandmother of Sean, Bronagh, Orla and Alana and great grandmother of Eabha, Ella and Gracie. Mother-in -law of Nuala, Maurice and Monique. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Coolcalm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in- law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only.

