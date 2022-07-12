Clipper Round the World Race yachts to arrive in Derry tomorrow... a day ahead of schedule

Gerard Doherty, arriving back home tomorrow.
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race boats will arrive in Derry tomorrow, a day ahead of schedule.
The first boat in the fleet, which set sail from New York, is expected at around 10.30am with a number of others due in the afternoon, among them the Ha Long Bay, Vietnam with Derry man Gerard Doherty on board.
