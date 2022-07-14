Search

14 Jul 2022

'It's more than just a haircut' says award-winning County Derry barber

Customers have come from as far away as Lisburn, Co Antrim.

'It's more than just a haircut' says award-winning County Derry barber

Ciara Donaghy pictured with her husband Adrian.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

14 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

An award-winning County Derry barber has praised her customers after picking up a NI-wide award for the second time.

Ciara Donaghy, owner of Shave n' Shed Barbers, was nominated by her customers for a NI Hair and Beauty Award, having won highly commended in the same awards a few years previously.

Having repeated the feat in 2022, the Dungiven woman said her customers were central to her way of doing business.

“Some of the customers have come to use for years, and people come from distance; there is one man who actually comes from Lisburn,” she told the County Derry Post.

“Others who work away would sometimes hold out to get a haircut, say if they're coming home at Christmas or Easter time.

“You have the other side then of customers coming for years and years from their first haircut. Now they're finished university and they're buying houses.

WATCH: Camera man takes a tumble at County Derry summer camp

St Canice's Dungiven were hosting a UTV team as part of the build-up to Derry v Galway tomorrow.

“I'm here in New Street 16 years so you're nearly into your second generation at this stage, and our customers have stayed with us all that time.”

Barbers have faced a difficult few years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ciara says the profession has helped provide a listening ear to anyone needing to talk.

“During Covid, everybody was in the house and not allowed out. Now you have younger customers who are old enough to come themselves, they're chatting to you in adult conversation,” she said.

“Say they're buying a house or going to university, they're coming in and telling you about it. I remember these people years ago when they were at school.

“Before Covid, they'd come in and sit with phones, but it's a normal two-way conversation now.”

Conversation is key to the Shed n' Shave experience, and Ciara says barbers have almost a pastoral role to play in the local community.

“It's not just a barbers where you go in and get your hair cut; you hear the everyday stuff,” she said.

“The good, the bad, the sick, maybe meeting somebody, getting married – cutting their hair for their wedding.

“Sometimes people say more to strangers than they do family. Barbering is a different experience. New Street is quiet but I find more people are working from home.

“We're the only people maybe someone sees in a day. I know a man who has moved back home and I see him more than his work colleagues.

FEATURE: Bandy’s Bus is finally parked up

The Dungiven man has been a mainstay in the County for generations.

Setting off from Dungiven primary school heading towards the Benedy, the bus driver switches on his microphone and asks – “now boys and girls, what's the song we all sing?” That sets the tone for the short jaunt around the outlying rural areas of Dungiven with the legendary Colm 'Bandy' McGuigan who retired this week after driving buses for 35 years. The popular driver allowed Mary K Burke from the County Derry Post to join him on his last journey.

“When you go to the barber, they know you. They've watched you for years and they remember you at school, they remember every stage of your life.

“With my weans, the sickness, building the house, it's really like an extended family.

“You feel when you're in working with the public that you're watching history grow,” she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media