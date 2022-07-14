£1.75m improvement scheme for County Derry road

A £1.75 million scheme to create a shared cycle and footpath on a stretch of busy County Derry road is set to commence on Monday.

The improvements on the A29 Coleraine Ring Road - between Beechfield Park and the Portrush Road roundabout - stretch for approximately 2.4km, with work also including resurfacing of the carriageway.

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister John O'Dowd welcomed the announcement.

"I am committed to increasing opportunities for active travel," he said.

"This significant investment in a new cycleway - footway on the A29 Ring Round will greatly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the area. The associated resurfacing works will also deliver benefits for road users.

"I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed."

To facilitate the work, traffic management will be in place on the road from July 18 2022 for a period of 28 weeks.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald also welcomed the scheme.

"The works will take place over 28 weeks. I’d like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation with the traffic restrictions while these much-needed works are completed," she said.

“Sinn Féin has been pushing for more infrastructure to encourage safe active travel and will continue to do so as we strive to meet our climate targets and improve the health and well-being of citizens."