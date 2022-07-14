Local firm 'adopts' County Derry High School

Leading construction company, Henry Brothers, has teamed up with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB NI) to participate in its ‘Adopt a School’ programme.

The scheme gives young people from across Northern Ireland the chance to gain a deeper understanding of a career in construction while also educating them on benefits and opportunities that arise from such a career path.

Most recently, Henry Brothers hosted Magherafelt High School for a job sampling day, which involved the young people trying plastering, bricklaying, joinery, tiling, and more.

CSR Director, Ian Henry, believes that engaging with the local community and showcasing the different career paths that are available is vital to ensure young people prosper. He said:

“At Henry Brothers, we believe in helping young people realise their full potential and are keen to give them the skills and experience needed to do so.

This student has a go at one of the trades during the job sampling day.

“Choosing a career path without fully understanding the industry can be daunting, but days such as this give a great insight into life after school and can often inspire children to consider a career in construction.

“This is especially important on our journey to create a more diverse industry, and as more people are exposed to the wealth of opportunities available to them we hope to create a shift in the perceptions of what a construction worker should look like.”

In attendance at the ‘Adopt a School’ event at Henry Brothers was Barry Neilson, Chief Executive CITB NI. He said:

“We are delighted to continue with our ‘Adopt a School’ scheme and delighted to attend the careers talk at Magherafelt High School and Henry Brothers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for construction employers to engage with and encourage the next generation of young people to consider a career in construction. It is also a fantastic opportunity for schools to benefit from a whole range of career activities as well as having a direct contact with those working within the industry.

“We hope the initiative will create more partnerships which will help to recruit, retain and develop the talent required to sustain the industry in the years ahead.”

Students at Magherafelt High School take part in Henry Brothers' Activity Day.

Mrs McGinnis, Head of Careers and Head of Technology Magherafelt High School commented: “The ‘Adopt A School’ Job Sampling Event at Henry Brothers is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to try hands on tasks for various career pathways while also gaining a practical insight into the opportunities that could be available to them in the future.”

For more information about Henry Brother’s work with local communities and young people, visit henrybrothers.co.uk