Derry Death Notices - Friday, 15th July, 2022

BURKE, Fr Thomas - 14th July, 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Hexham Diocese, Newcastle, England, late of Lone Moor Road), beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget, loving brother of Eugene, Brendan and the late Denis and Mary. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 42 Bridge Street today (Friday) at 6.45pm to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.00noon. Followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.30pm. House strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.





CUSKERAN (nee Mullan, Kiltest), Nora (Limavady) - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) wife of the late Anthony, loving mother of Sheila, John and Declan, mother-in-law of Colin, Rosemarie and Julie and a much adored grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved sister of PJ, Dominic, Cornelius and the late Fr. Danny, Mary (O’Kane), Margaret Rose (McLean), Bobby, Anthony, Johnnie and Colm. Norah is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Funeral Home is private please. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in Christ the King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass can be viewed via the parish website https://limavadyparish.org/) St. Anthony pray for Her. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s UK, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCALLION, Seamus - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 18 Carranbane Walk, Shantallow, beloved husband of Ellen, devoted father of Tracie, Christy, Bryan and Seamus, loving grandad and great-grandad, dearest brother of Phil, Micky, Gerry and the late Paul, Brian and Maura, a much loved son of the late Phil and Brigid. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Seamus's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 18 Carranbane Walk. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 16th July at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Seamus's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Henry), Elizabeth (Garvagh) - 14th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Anne, John, Michael, Bronagh (White), Paula (Lavelle), mother-in-law of Paula, Anne Marie, Sean and Andrew and much adored granny of Matthew, Olivia, Catherine, Maria, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, Claire and Thomas. Daughter of the late Harry and Bridget and sister of Kathleen (Birt) and Celine (Doran). House Private Please. Funeral from her late residence, 8 Moneycarrie Road, on Saturday at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Fatima pray for Her. Deeply regretted by the entire McLaughlin and Henry family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

WARNOCK, Glenn Montgomery - 13th July 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 526 Glenshane Road, Claudy (surrounded by his loving family in his 61st year) much loved husband of Irene, devoted dad of Gemma, Lauren and Adam, loving brother of Gavin and Adeline, dear son-in-law of George and Lily Thompson. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Saturday, 16th July at 1.30pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation (N. I.) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.