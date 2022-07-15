BREAKING: Council workers 'bin' four week strike

Bins would not have been collected for four weeks if strike had went ahead.
A planned four-week strike by staff on Derry City and Strabane District Council has been called off.
It follows a meeting this afternoon between the Unite union and council management.
If the industrial action had gone ahead, it would have meant there would have been no bin collections throughout the district for a month.
Recycling centres, leisure centres and playparks would have also been closed.
