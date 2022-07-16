Toal set to travel to Bolton Wanderers for medical ahead of move

Eoin Toal is set to leave Derry City.
Eoin Toal will not be in the Derry City squad to face Finn Harps today as he prepares to fly to England for a medical ahead of his move to Bolton Wanderers.
The City captain, substituted in the latter stages of the Europa Conference League defeat to Riga FC on Thursday past, is out on contract at the end of the season, and has been in Bolton’s sights for some time.
After having an original bid rejected, a delegation from Bolton travelled to Derry last week with a renewed offer, which has now been accepted by Derry City.
Toal has made 155 appearances and scored six goals for Derry City since being signed by Kenny Shiels back in 2017. He was eventually made captain by Declan Devine ahead of the 2020 season and retained the armband under Ruaidhri Higgins.
