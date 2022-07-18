Derry Death Notices - Monday, 18th July, 2022

DEERY (nee Harkin), Sheila - 16th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in her 90th year, late of Seven Oaks Care Home, beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mother of Maria, Hugh, John, Laurena, Bridgeen, Michael, Roisin and Mark, a dear and loving grandmother, devoted daughter of the late Bridget and Michael and dear sister of Michael, Fr. Pat and the late Mary. Funeral leaving her home, 13 Troy Park on Tuesday, 19th July at 10 50am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

HYNDMAN, Dessie - 15th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 1 Upper Bennett Street. Beloved husband of the late Mary, devoted father of Donna, Paul, Una and Nuala, loving granda to all of his grandchildren, a much loved father-in-law of Paul, Einri and Ger. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral leaving his late residence today (Monday) at 09.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Dessie's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

MACE, George Martin (BEM) - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home, 29 Rossdowney Road. Dearly beloved Husband of Ray, a devoted father of Joanne and David, much loved father in law of Paul and devoted grandfather of Poppy and Phoebe. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, 20th July at 1.30pm in St. Columbs Cathedral, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to St. Columbs Cathedral Restoration Fund, C/O The Very Rev Dean Stuart, 30 Bishop Street, Derry BT48 6PP. Martin will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. God Has You In His Keeping, We Have You In Our Hearts.

McALLISTER, Ronnie (Kilrea) - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, Ronnie R.I.P. beloved husband of Helen; devoted father of Stephanie, Randal and Helena.

Adored Granda of Jack, Kate, Charlie, Sarah, Michael, Eve and the late Anna; Father-in-law of Fiona, Martin and John. Brother of Joe, May, Liam, Jean, Jack, Tommy and James. Funeral from his late residence 44, Drumsaragh Road on Tuesday at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady Of Lourdes pray for him. House private please. Deeply regretted by the entire Mc Allister and Mc Gurk family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea BT51 5QL.

McLAUGHLIN, Patrick - 16th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 10 Roemill Gardens, Limavady, Co Derry, beloved son of the late Eugene and Margaret R.I.P., and loving brother of Rose, Mary, Connie, Veronica, Joan, Lucy, Sheila, Dessie, Eugene, Patricia, Claire, Dominic and the late Paula R.I.P. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Tuesday leaving his late residence at 2.30pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT I.C.U Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

McMONAGLE (nee Gallagher), Brigid (Bee) - 17th July 2022 - beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Linda, Eleanor, Roy, Bernadette, Ann, Matthew, Karen, David and the late Jim, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Patsy, John, Bernadette, Gerard and Anne. Funeral from her home, 135 Moss Park, on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O’DOHERTY (nee O’Reilly), Breedh - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 374 Ballyquin, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Thomas (Brenda), Brian, Jacqueline (Tommy Joe), Carol (Jonnie) and Donna, loved dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loving daughter of the late Jonnie and Maggie O’Reilly R.I.P. and dear sister of Brian, Anne Kelly and the late Peggy and Patsy R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, wake will commence today (Monday) at 11.00am. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral on Wednesday leaving at 2.15pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Leukaemia & Lymphoma N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle.

O'HAGAN (nee McGowan), Sarah Veronica (Vera) - 16th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, (former Teacher in Thornhill College) beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Dara, Aisling and Feargal, much loved grandmother of Meabh, Emer, Feargal, Dearbhla, Aodan, Aobh, Cian, Eadaoin, Fionnuala and Eoghan, cherished great-grandmother of Ellie, Alice, Honor, Evie, Caleb, John, Edith and Saskia and dear sister of Dick McGowan and the late Moya, Brigid and Eddie. Vera’s wake will commence today (Monday) at 12noon in her daughter’s home, 56 Beragh Hill Road, Ballyarnett, BT48 8LY. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.55am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílís.