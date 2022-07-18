Arrest after man hospitalised in County Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an assault in Magherafelt in the early hours of this morning, Monday 18th July.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “At around 1.45am, officers received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Queen Street area of the town.

“It was reported that he had been assaulted and sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

“One male in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam or other kind of footage which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 141 18/07/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.