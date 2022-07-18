Search

18 Jul 2022

Oxford Bulls relishing Foyle Cup’s return

Oxford Bulls relishing Foyle Cup’s return

Kyle, Jack and Adam are ready for the Foyle Cup.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Oxford Bulls are gearing up for their third appearance at the O’Neills Foyle Cup, which returns this month after a three-year hiatus.

The Bulls, which is made up of children with Down Syndrome, is now in its seventh year and has become well-known within the city and wider communities.

The team will compete in the Sports with Disability section at this year’s Foyle Cup with Lurgan side Downs and Proud and Newry outfit Well Wane Warriors.

“They love taking part in the Foyle Cup and they love the parade as much as anything,” said Oxford Bulls founder Kevin Morrison.

“The whole thing is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise awareness around kids and young people with Down Syndrome. Our tagline is ‘Ability not Disability’ and we want people to see the ability our players have so we’re really, really looking forward to it.

“The parade also allows us to be out there as part of a mainstream football tournament and kitted out alongside thousands of other players. It’s a massive thing for our team and we’re extremely proud to be involved in it.”

Kevin’s son Adam has Down Syndrome and is one of the Bulls’ star players.

Kevin said: “Adam is addicted to football, he loves playing, training and watching games. But he loves the celebrity side of it as well! He enjoys waving to all the people during the parade and he gets a new haircut each time. One year he had a mohawk dyed blue and this year he’s got a ‘Macklemore’ haircut.

Football fever as Foyle Cup returns at long last!

"I didn’t know what it was at first but he’s got it shaved at the sides and had to let it grow on top so he could comb it over!

“It wasn’t always that way, though. He would’ve always shied away from the limelight in the past but being part of the team has done wonders and really brought him out of his shell.”

The team trains twice a week and Kevin believes the standard is improving all the time. He also says that, like his son, the players have been able to develop their social skills through the opportunities made available at the club.

The Oxford Bulls will feature in the Foyle Cup for the third time.

He explained: “In the past few months leading up to the Foyle Cup we’ve noticed the players are picking things up very quickly in training. We always try to give them the same experience that a typical team would get, and the players work very hard to improve themselves.

“When I started this team, I never envisaged we’d get this far this quickly. Along with the other parents we’re all incredibly proud. Some of the guys would have struggled socially but now this is not a problem for them at all, which is part of our aim. My belief as a parent of a child with Down Syndrome is that they just need opportunities to try things.”

The Foyle Cup is backed by several key sponsors and partners, including title sponsor O’Neills, Tourism NI, The Executive Office, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Seagate, Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry Credit Union, Ulster University, Inner City Trust and Axa Insurance.

For more information on the O’Neills Foyle Cup 2022, please visit foylecup.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media