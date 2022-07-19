Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

GLENDINNING, Raymond Alwyn - 18th July 2022 - passed away at home, 114 Glenhead Road, Limavady, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Caroline, loving father of Florence, Linda, Arnold, Paula, Lesley and the late Reggie and Barbara, also a dear father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MACE, George Martin (BEM) - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home 29 Rossdowney Road, dearly beloved husband of Ray, devoted father of Joanne and David, much loved father in law of Paul and devoted grandfather of Poppy and Phoebe. A Funeral Service will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.30pm in St. Columb,s Cathedral, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to St. Columbs Cathedral Restoration Fund, C/O The Very Rev Dean Stewart, 30 Bishop Street, Londonderry Bt48 6PP. Martin will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.

MULHOLLAND, John J (San Francisco and formerly Newbridge) - 17th July 2022 - beloved father of Brendan and Christopher, loving brother of Maura (Doherty), Roisin (Hutchinson), Sheila (Murphy), Charlie, Pat, Oliver and the late Angela and dear son of the late Henry James and Mary. John’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 21st July at 11.00am in St Trea’s Church Newbridge, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

OWENS, Damian - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 70 Letterkenny Rdoad, beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Patrick, Meabh, Damian, James and Treasa. Loving granda to all of his grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Damian's remains will be reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wedneday at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake house strictly private at all times. Damian's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Columba Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.