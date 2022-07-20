Search

20 Jul 2022

Anger at 'shameful' treatment of Derry supporters

A number of Dublin residents have voiced concerns over cars being clamped.

A number of cars were clamped during the Derry v Galway All-Ireland semi final at Croke Park.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

A number of Derry fans attending the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin were treated 'shamefully,' according to a number of the capital's residents.

It has emerged a number of vehicles belonging to Derry supporters were 'clamped,' a move that has been described as 'overzealous and vindictive.'

One Dublin resident, Lar Kavanagh, said: “A large number of Derry registered vehicles were clamped near our home on Gracepark Terrace, Drumcondra.

"We felt so bad for the owner of the cars involved. There was no double yellow lines and it is an area that fans who attend games in nearby Tollka Park use regularly without a clamper in sight.

“As a Dublin Gael, can I let the fans of Derry know how ashamed I and my family, as well as other people in the community, are by this over- zealous and vindictive clamping.

"The Dubs' weekend  ended  badly, too, and I could hear the cheers from Derry but please be aware that the clamping was a disgraceful action on Northern families on a visit to Dublin and a shameful action that angered most decent Dubs in the community. Let's hope Derry are back soon and those hateful clampers leave decent families alone.”

