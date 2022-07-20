County Derry man to take on key racing role

A County Derry man has been appointed to the prestigious role of Head of Bloodstock Operations at the English National Stud based in Newmarket. Maghera man, Joe Bradley will take up the role in mid October.

Speaking to the County Derry Post last night chairman of the National Stud, Lord Teddy Grimthorpe said he was looking forward to Bradley taking up the exciting role,

“We are excited and looking forward to working with Joe here at the National Stud. We put all the candidates through a rigorous process and we were very impressed by Joe's integrity, his knowledge and passion for the industry, his character and sense of purpose.”

The National Stud was acquired by the Jockey Club in 2008 and has been an integral part of the British thoroughbred industry for over 100 years, offering breeding services, specialist training for stud staff and public tours.

Joe Bradley had to undergo a rigorous recruitment process, including two interviews but he clearly made a positive impression on the interview panel.

"The building blocks are very much in place with a quality roster of stallions and a burgeoning consignment business."



“Joe's industry references were extraordinary to be honest. He brings such a wealth of experience to the role and we see this as a long-term appointment.

“It is very encouraging to know that Joe will be with us in October. He will see out the Book One yearling sales in Newmarket with his current role, then come across to work with us at the National Stud.

“We are excited and looking forward to see how Joe fits into the role and develops it,” concluded Lord Grimthorpe.

Joe Bradley is a graduate of the Godolphin Flying Start scheme will bring a wealth of experience to the role having previously worked at the renowned Hazelwood Bloodstock, Cheveley Park, Newmarket's oldest stud farm, and Wentworth Grange stud in New Zealand.

The Godolphin Flying Start scheme is a two year management and leadership programme specialising in the international Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry and Joe's many duties will include managing the stallion roster, sales consignments and being a key point for all clients.