20 Jul 2022

Action-packed week of activities as Creggan school hosts successful summer scheme

(Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs. Ciara Deane, St. Joseph’s Boys School pictured during last week’s Summer Scheme with some of the Waterside boys who will be joining the school in September.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Transition from primary school to the 'big school. can often be a difficult and even traumatic event in the lives of youngsters.

This was not the case at St. Joseph's Boys’ School in Derry's Creggan where over 60 pupils had an action- packed week of activities and some high-quality learning experiences.

Summer scheme programmes are designed to ease the transition from primary to secondary school and there is evidence that attendance on these schemes leads to positive attitudes to learning, increased self-esteem and promotes friendships. There is also the practical benefit of understanding the physical layout of the big school.

St. Joseph’s specific aims for their summer schools programme last week were to allow pupils to see their new school environment; to allow the staff to familiarise ourselves with the new pupils, including identifying any additional needs they may have; to build more deep-rooted relationships with our local feeder schools with a view to increasing pupil numbers; and to improve the educational attainment of disadvantaged children, ensuring gains in primary school are not lost on transfer.

A section of the new Year 8s who took part in this year’s Annual Summer Scheme at St. Joseph’s Boys School, pictured on Friday.

Speaking after the week’s successful scheme, Peter Smith, senior teacher- in-charge, said: “We were absolutely delighted this year to welcome eight students from the Waterside area where we have been doing extensive work to promote our school as a post-primary destination.

“The aim of our summer programme, drawing on the evidence of best practice, was to deliver a short summer school offering a blend of academic education and enrichment activities and we were very confident that these boys would have a stellar week. We were not disappointed!’

Parents were full of for this year’s programme. One testimony said that their son thought it was ‘the best school ever.’

This year’s summer programme had an eclectic blend of unique experiences including Minecraft, sport, science, history, literacy and technology all of which included a plethora of outdoor learning. 

The school is also fully supportive of the Catholic ethos and offers qualifications up to and including A-Level (including both academic and vocational subjects).

The St. Joseph’s Boys School Summer Scheme pictured at the Walker’s Pillar monument on the City’s Walls on Wednesday.

They also have a superb SEN department, and the school’s pastoral care is unrivalled. The clubs offered each day (breakfast, lunch and homework clubs) are peerless.

In conclusion, Mr. Smith said: “It was a superb introduction for these young men this week but we have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

News

