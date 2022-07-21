Family organise forest walk in memory of popular County Derry man

The family of a popular County Derry man have organised a fundraising walk in his memory which will take place next month.

Alexander McBride from Killybearn, passed away last August as a result of respiratory condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

Keen to give something back, Alexander's family have organised a fundraising walk at Iniscarn Forest on Sunday August 14; their late father's birthday.

Proceeds from the walk will go to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, who provide support to those living with a condition of which many are unaware.

“Until Daddy was diagnosed, we had no idea this disease existed or the effects of it,” Alexander's daughter Roisín told the County Derry Post.

“Daddy was under the care of the respiratory team in Antrim Area hospital. They were the first to make us aware of the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support group.

“This group provides support, counselling, signposting, advice, practical and medical, diet and exercise to sufferers of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) and their families.

“They are the only support group for sufferers of PF and their families in Northern Ireland. We as a family would like to give something back in memory of our Daddy.

“We want to help raise awareness of this disease and raise funds for the ongoing work of the support group to help both patients and families that are faced with this diagnosis.”

Alexander's favourite place was at the top of Slieve Gallion mountain, and the family say that was a big factor in choosing Iniscarn for the walk.

“Daddy farmed black faced sheep on the hills of Slieve Gallion all his life,” said Roisín.

“He loved to be on the hill. So as the Iniscarn walk leads us straight to the top of Slieve Gallion, there is no other place that would be such a fitting tribute to our dad.

“It's where we have our fondest memories of him and where he was at his happiest,” she added.

The family set an initial target of £500 for the fundraiser, but to date have raised over £1,700 in their father's memory.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Just Giving Page.