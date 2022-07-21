Derry based leader in learning technology teams up with One Planted Tree

Learning Pool, the Derry headquartered international leader in learning technology, with offices in the UK and US, has announced its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation focused on global reforestation.

One Tree Planted plants trees to restore nature and biodiversity. They also raise awareness about the importance of trees.

The ‘Million Trees Planted’ initiative gives businesses an opportunity to make positive environmental impact by planting 10,000 trees in US forests.

In partnering with One Tree Planted, Learning Pool joins a global community of environmentally conscious businesses who are looking to make a difference by helping to plant trees across national forests in the US.

To fund its participation in this initiative, Learning Pool has committed to donating a percentage of the profits from its new ‘Net Zero collection’ to further fund the ‘Million Trees Planted’ challenge.

Including lessons such as Conscious Consumerism, Sustainable Living and Protecting Our Water Resources, Learning Pool’s ‘Net Zero collection’ aims to empower individuals to make better, more informed decisions that benefit our Earth and its future generations.

With this partnership Learning Pool hopes not only to help play an active role in combating climate change but to foster and develop an environmental ethos and mindset among our people, in their day-to-day work in Learning Pool.

Ryan Cooper, Learning Pool’s head of learning libraries, said: “Over the last few years, Learning Pool has identified several ways to operate in a more environmentally friendly way. Partnering with One Tree Planted helps us continue this journey and we are thrilled to be able to support its global reforestation efforts whilst raising awareness of its importance.”

Ben Betts, Learning Pool chief executive officer, said: “Learning Pool are committed to enhancing and developing environment initiatives with the goal of reducing the companies carbon footprint.

"The ‘Million Trees Planted’ initiative gives Learning Pool the opportunity to play its part in combating the damaging effects of climate change.”