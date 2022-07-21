Search

21 Jul 2022

Petrol bombs thrown at a house in County Derry

No one was injured during the incident.

Mossvale Park, Coleraine. (Photo: Google Maps)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Police in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses after two petrol bombs were thrown at a property in the Mossvale Park area of the town in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 21st July.

A police spokesperson said, "Detectives are investigating after petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight.

"It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window, the window was also smashed during the attack.

"A number of people who were in the house at the time were uninjured, however have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information.

"Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 6 21/07/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.  

You can also contact Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

