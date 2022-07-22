Traffic delays expected as SuperCup NI parade due to take place in County Derry town

The SuperCup NI parade will be held in Coleraine on Sunday.
The PSNI are advising motorists to expect delays in Coleraine on Sunday, July 24, due to a parade to mark the start of the SuperCup NI.
The parade will be leaving Church Street at 7pm and a number of roads will be closed for a time.
Local diversions will be in place.
The parade is expected be over around 9pm.
"There may be some disruption to traffic, so if you can seek an alternative route to avoid any potential delays, please do so," said a police spokesperson.
