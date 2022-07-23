Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

DEVLIN (nee Murphy), Marion (Ballymaguigan) - 22nd July 2022 - dear mother of Jo (Mangan), Jackie (Kidd), Francis, Raymond and the late Paul and Brian, dear sister of Betty Getty, Frances Wray and Pauline Tenyson. Funeral from her son Raymonds home 77a Iniscarn Road Desertmartin BT45 5NQ on Monday, 25th July at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

JOHNSTON, Denise - 21st July 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Philip, Emma and Claire, dear mother in law of Jillian, Gareth and Stuart, devoted grandmother of Matthew, James, Freddie, Sammy, Henry and Charlie, also a much loved sister, sister in law and daughter in law. Funeral service at her late home, 80 Bolea Road, Limavady on Sunday at 2.30pm For church service in Derramore Presbyterian Church at 3.15pm Followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Derramore Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O'DOHERTY, Anne - 21st July 2022 - beloved daughter of the late Angus and Mary and loving sister of Paul, Colm, Terence, Joan and Miriam. Sadly missed by the entire family circle, her very kind neighbours in Benvarden and her beloved dog Ruby. Anne’s wake will commence on Saturday from 2.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral from her home, 2B Benvarden Avenue, Waterside on Sunday at 12o’clock for 12.30pm Funeral Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery.

STRAWBRIDGE (nee Newman), Helen - 22nd July 2022 - beloved wife of the late Samuel, 16 McNaul Park, Brigade and formerly of 23 York Street, loving mother of Sandra, Derek, Carol, Dolores, Paul, Bernadette and Donna and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 2o’clock for 2.30pm Funeral Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

TOWNSEND (nee McGuinness), Sarah Veronica (Sadie) - 21st July 2022 - beloved wife of the late Paul, formerly of Prehen Park, loving mother of Sarah, Lucy, Matthew, Jane, Simon and Andrew, much loved granny of Josephine, Stanley, Tom, Emily, Sophie and Charlie and dear sister of Pat, Danny, Maureen, Caroline and the late Sheila, Grace and Michael. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU, on Saturday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Her remains will then repose in her daughter’s home, Halyon House, Carrowhugh, Greencastle, Co Donegal, F93 E8F8 from 4.00 to 10.00pm on Sunday. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.10am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff, Co Donegal. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium on Tuesday. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílís.