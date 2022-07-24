Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 24th July, 2022

McGRELLIS (nee Doherty), Bernadette (Bernie) - 23rd July 2022 - beloved wife of Denis, 11 Fortwilliam Terrace and formerly of Gleneagles, loving mother of Denise, Jacqueline, Kevin, Grainne and Brian and much loved grandmother of Orlaigh, Ciaran, Sean, Eoghan, Aoife, Alastair, Merron, Callum and Lucy. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Banagher. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.