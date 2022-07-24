Search

24 Jul 2022

Weather forecast - Sunday, July 24, 2022

Yellow rain warning issued

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

A yellow rain warning has been issued for the North and Scotland.

The warning follows torrential rain and flash flooding across the North West on Saturday Night.

The Yellow rain warning is valid from 12:00 (12pm) to 21:00 (9pm) today, Sunday.

A detailed forecast for Derry can be found HERE.

According to the Met Office, there will be rain or showers, heavy at times.

Today it will be cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain. The rain often light and patchy during the morning with drier spells, but becoming heavy and more widespread in the afternoon, the odd rumble of thunder possible. Breezy. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight there will be heavy showers dying out this evening, some drier and brighter spells to end the day. Cloud thickening again overnight with outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Monday will have a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, but becoming drier and brighter during the day with just a scattering of showers. Breezy, strong winds around the coast. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

News

