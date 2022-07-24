Life is so much easier for Derry man Benny since weight loss

Being extremely overweight, Benny continually struggled with the simple things in life, such as long walks.

However, that has all changed after losing an amazing five and a half stone in weight with the support of Slimming World.

Benny said: “I am super proud of the fact my wife doesn’t worry any more and we can do more activities together such as cycling and long walks.

“Everyone at work says I look great and I am chuffed.

“I love being able to shop at stores for my clothes and not online for the plus sizes. And most of all spending quality time with my family and being able to do things without restrictions is amazing”

Benny joined Slimming World having always had an issue with weight in the past and after slipping and having a knee injury, his battle began again with his weight.

One night in October, while sitting having dinner, Benny noticed his enjoyment for food led to him ‘shovelling food into my mouth' and his beloved wife had a very concerned look.

This was his moment of change.

After trying extreme exercise, all Benny felt was exhausted and achy and then he discovered the amazing part - Slimming World wasn't just for women!

On November 1, Benny began his journey to a five and a half stone weight loss extravaganza - and he's not finished yet!

He said: “The group's stories and ideas have been very supportive in the journey and weekly meets are motivational and inspiring.

“The app has been my go to for pretty much everything, recipes, activity and food.

Benny before his weight loss.

“What I love about Food Optimising is that it teaches me about food and how to prepare it for both my needs of me and my family and how to change my shopping. I always feel full and very confident that I have done well leading up to group.”

Benny admits the family have been fully on board also and although Chilli Con Carne is his favourite meal that is constantly contested with the family favourite of Half Hour Roast Chicken.

Although loving the experience, Benny does emphasis the main challenge was making the plan work best for his daily routine.

Working nightshift was different as when somebody is having breakfast it could be his dinner time but he has made the Food Optimising plan work in his favour.

The biggest change is activity in Benny's life. Slimming World has helped Benny in new walking distances, a new love for Cycling and running without the aches and pains of his knees screaming at him. All this has helped his confidence soar.

Blood pressure reduced and exhaustion lifted, Benny enjoys family days out without having to stop to catch his breath and the family can see and feel the difference in his new positive aura.

