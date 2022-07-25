Derry Death Notices - Monday 25th July, 2022

McGRELLIS (nee Doherty), Bernadette (Bernie) - 23rd July 2022 - beloved wife of Denis, 11 Fortwilliam Terrace and formerly of Gleneagles, loving mother of Denise, Jacqueline, Kevin, Grainne and Brian and much loved grandmother of Orlaigh, Ciaran, Sean, Eoghan, Aoife, Alastair, Merron, Callum and Lucy. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Banagher. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

NESBITT, Eric Gordon - 22nd July 2022 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Eleanor, 4 Elstree Court, Limavady, loving father of Sharon, devoted granda of Zoe and dear brother of Sandra, William and the late Raymond. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 1.40 pm for service in St Canice’s Church, Eglinton at 2.30 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

DOHERTY, Stephen - 23rd of July 2022 peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital, Late of 6 Circular Rd. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Devoted father of Liam, Paul, Brian, Catherine, David, Richard and the late Francis. A much loved brother of Agnes, Joe, Ann, Paul and the late Bernadette. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Stephen's remains are now reposing at his son Paul's residence, 36 Rockfield. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 26th July at 9:15am for 10am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan via his late home 6 Circular Rd. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Stephens's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan

O'NEILL, Seamus - 24th of July 2022 peacefully at his home. Late of 430 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Joanne(Kealey), Nuala( Mc Dermott) Declan and the late Gary R.I.P. Fond father in law of Eugene, Bosco, Sally and Mairead. Devoted grandfather of Shannon, Dillon, Caolan, Simon, Daniel, Mark, Aron, Jake and Zac.

Dear brother of Thomas, John, Terry, Colm, Gerard, Anne Marie, Kathleen and the late Uel, George and Rita R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Tuesday 26th July 2022, leaving his late home at 09.20am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Family home private from 10pm to 11am.

MCMULLAN, Samuel (Sammy)- 22nd July 2022 (peacefully) at hospital, Samuel (Sammy), 7 Dunboe Gardens Articlave. Dearly loved husband of Sarah, loving father of Victor, Mervyn, James and Lavinia and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for service in 1st Dunboe Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. amily flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Mountfern Adult Centre or 1st Dunboe Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

WORRALL, Sheila Gladys -July 24th 2022, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Much loved partner of Robert, Dear Mother of Anita and the late Adrain, Mother in law George and Sue, devoted grandmother of David, Jane, Julie, Melissa, Donna and Machialla, also a dear greatgrandmother of Lauren, Ethan, Adam, Patrick and the late Kyle and a great great grandmother. Friends and family welcome at her late home, 30 Caman Park, Ballykelly on Monday and Tuesday from 11am to 9pm, funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday at 10.15am for service in Browns Funeral Home at 11am. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to LIPS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors,

21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

ANDERSON (née McKnight), Margaret Adams - July 24th 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 40 Drumeen Road, Moneymore, Margaret Adams (in her 94th year), dearly loved Wife of the late George, much loved Mother of Marie, Alex, Robert (Bobby), Valerie, Pamela, David and Linda, a dear Mother-in-Law of Valerie, Joyce, Billy, Alastair, Kathleen, Liam and the late John, cherished Grandmother of Barbara, John, Thomas, Mark, Deborah, Rachael, Victoria, Georgina, Joseph, Lynn, Andrea, Diane, Wendy, Karen, Rebecca and Michael, a beloved Great Grandmother and dearest Sister of Essie, Marion, Mary, Samuel and the late Robert and Alexander. House private. Funeral from her home on Wednesday, July 27th at 2:15pm (approx.), to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church for service at 3:00pm, followed by burial in First Moneymore Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

CARLIN (née Noble), Patricia (Pat) -23rd July 2022 beloved wife of the late Hugh, 13 Clarence Avenue, loving mother of Brian, Dermot, Christine, Kevin, Stephen and Emer, devoted grandmother of Hugh, Tom, Courtney, Sean, Kieran, Patricia and Annie and dear sister of the late Edith, Ursula, Brendan and Aileen. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

DOHERTY, John Joseph (Sean) - 23th July 2022 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, formerly of Ballerin and late of Dunfield Terrace, loving father of Shauna, Nicole and Conal, beloved partner of Stase and a much loved grandfather, brother and uncle. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Funeral from Paula’s home, 27 Woodbrook, Derry, on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10 pm to 11 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AB.

ROBINSON (née Nugent) May Ballerin - 24th June 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loving family May R.I.P. late of 347 Mayboy Terrace. Beloved wife of the late Billy; loving mother of Dermot, Sharon (McGilligan), Dympna (McCafferty), Liam, Noelle (Reid) and a much adored Granny and great Granny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother Edward (Ted) and the entire Robinson and Nugent family circle. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.