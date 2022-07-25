Derry woman turns passion for writing into debut play on Derry stage 

Derry woman, Rosie Patton, has always been creative but discovered her passion for writing four years ago. Since then, she has written her first ever play, 'I Didn't See That Coming,' which will make its stage debut this October at Derry's Studio 2.

The 36-year-old currently works as a personal secretary in the North West Cancer Centre and hopes to continue to work there for many years to come whilst pursuing her passion, "I am the youngest of four and was always the creative one, whether it be art, photography, building things or writing, but never to the extent have I been over the last few years," Rosie said.

"I really like my job and the people I work with and I hope to be there for many years. The service the NWCC provides is so essential to this town and the service users. It is nice to be a part of the great work it does.



"I have been writing for approximately four years now. It was mainly short stories and poetry and comical sketches which would have been performed at an acting group I attend called, 'The Actor's Bunker.'

"If it wasn’t for this group, and the amazing people who attend it, I would never have found or pursued my element. I call it that because, we always hear the term he or she is in their element when they are enjoying something. Writing has become my element.

"Ken Robinson describes it best when he says, 'The Element is the point at which natural talent meets personal passion.' Now I’m not saying I’m talented by no means, but I do feel like I’m in my element when I write."

Rosie's latest project and play debut took just over one and a half years to write and she says she is ecstatic she is in a position 'to let a little piece of the world see it.'

Rosie continued: "I attended the Lyra McKee writing event and I met a wonderfully talented lady called Felicity McCall who kindly agreed to read over the play for me.

"She came back with the comments, 'I can’t wait to see this on stage.' When I heard that, there was no stopping me. The inspiration came from something the Playhouse put on for Pride a few years ago.

"They were doing a collection of people's experiences as part of the Peace projects. I went along and submitted this play which at the time was only 15 or so pages long.

"I never got any feedback on the submitted piece and I thought it wasn’t good enough. So, I wanted to throw myself into it and make it as good as I possibly could. I took it back to scratch almost but without losing the original story.

"I submitted a pitch again this year and received no feedback or response. So I thought you know what, I’m going to put it on myself. So I contacted Olly Green at Studio 2 and the rest is history."

The play will hit the Derry stage for two nights running on October 21st and 22nd at The Greater Shantallow Community Arts. Rosie continued: "I am so grateful to Studio 2 for taking the risk with someone unknown and giving me the opportunity to make the play into a reality.

"I had a bit of a cast in mind and everyone I asked, who then read the script and their proposed parts, said yes immediately. I was shocked they thought it was good enough to be a part of.

"The talent of this cast is incredible. The cast includes Shelby Devine, a talented young lady who will be finishing up her Degree in the arts this year. Watch this space, this girl is going places- her comic delivery is on point.

"I wrote a few comic sketches and Shelby was my first choice to ask to do them and Maureen Wilkinson. There hasn’t been a play she hasn’t been a part of. She is such a talent. I personally remember a play she did which is famous in the town called 'Packie's Wake.' She is a very talented and respected lady in the Arts world.

"Her daughter, another fabulous talent, Shannon Wilkinson - who was in one of my favourite community plays, 'Happily never after', with her mother might I add - the emotion and drama that girl brings to a stage is chilling. She is another 'watch this space.'

"Also, Paul O Doherty, the man is intelligent as he is talented. He was in the recent Bloody Sunday play, 'The White Handkerchief.' He was also in a movie called 'The Maltese connection,' which won an award at the Cannes film festival for best director of an Indie Feature. Paul brings the calm and seriousness which is needed for my play.

"Then, Teresa Ramsey, she is the voice of radio. Teresa is a radio presenter for Drive105. Teresa has been in a few plays, one in particular the cast talk about all the time is 'Bumps.' Teresa is raw and real talent and can immerse you in a scene like no one else.

"As you can tell, the talent on that stage will be phenomenal and I have been so lucky and privileged that they all agreed to be a part of my first venture to the stage."

Rosie plans to direct the play herself with rehearsals commencing in September. However, Rosie says with the talent she is surrounded by, the cast won't need much direction.

Brian Hassan, who works for Lilliput Theatre Company, is also set to be Assistant Director. Brian has put together a number of pantomimes over the years for adults with learning difficulties. Rosie added, "It takes a special kind of person to dedicate themselves in that way."

Rosie's play, 'I Didn't See That Coming,' is set during the 90s at the tail end of the troubles just before the Good Friday Agreement. Although the play is not about the peace agreement, Rosie says it is a factor.

Rosie continued: "Not to give too much away. The play is based on a woman in her early to mid-20s and she is a school teacher and she is struggling to come to terms with her sexuality.

"It plays out how her family reacts to the whole revelation. It covers mixed religion relationships, age divide, acceptance, stereotyping and incorrect judgements. It also focuses on the perception of gay people in the 90s and how that perception is still somewhat alive today.

"In the play there are a number of time lapse scenes post the Good Friday Agreement showing the audience how far we have come and how far we have yet to go."

Rosie said she is eternally grateful to the support of not only Studio 2 but her family and partner whose support she says has been incredible in getting the production to stage.

Rosie concluded: "I would just like to thank them all, so much. If the play does well and the audience gets something from it then I’ll be happy. And if it does do well, I already have the bones for a second play. To me, this is already a success because I have exceeded my wildest dreams to have a play on stage."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.studio2.com/theatre. They can also be purchased at the desk in Studio 2, 4 Beraghmore Road, Derry BT48 8SE.