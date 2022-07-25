David Trimble has died

David Trimble who died today
David Trimble, former First Minister and leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), has died.
Trimble (77) led the UUP from 1995 to 2005.
He was one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
He subsequently won the Nobel Peace Prize along with then SDLP leader, John Hume.
Since 2006, he sat in the British House of Lords as Baron Trimble of Lisnagarvey.
