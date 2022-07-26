Derry cyclists to cycle from Derry to Kerry for children's charity BUMBLEance

A group of amateur cyclists from Derry are set to cycle 300 miles over three days, beginning their journey this Friday (July 29).

The 11 strong team, made up of Aaron Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Cormac Diamond, Eamon Doyle, Noel Doyle, Paul Gormley, Sean Gribbon, Thomas Hughes, Stephen McGuigan, Terence Scullion and Philip Smyth, have already raised £19,251 of their target.

The group aims to leave Derry's Guildhall square at 9am on July 29 and cycle 100 miles to Carrickmacross. Then on day two, the group will leave Carrickmacross and cycle 125 miles to Nenagh via Edenderry. Finally, on the last day of their amazing feat, they will leave Nenagh and cycle 90 miles to Tralee.

All funds raised will be donated to children's charity, BUMBLEance. The charity was established in 2013 and provides transportation services for children affected by serious and life limiting conditions in a fun and safe environment.

They provide safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres, and respite centres nationwide. The service is totally free for service users.

BUMBLEance is a project of The Saoirse Foundation – a registered non-profit charity dedicated to making positive life impacts for sick children.

The charity was founded by Tony and Mary Heffernan in 2010 after their daughter, Saoirse, was diagnosed with Batten Disease – a rare and fatal neurological condition.

Saoirse tragically passed away on January 18 2011, at just five years old. In 2014, also just five years old, Saoirse’s brother Liam was the first-ever patient to travel on board BUMBLEance as he travelled home from hospital for the last time on his Angel Trip.

Each BUMBLEance is designed to transport families often travelling from rural areas of Ireland to the main treatment and respite centres in Dublin. Each BUMBLEance is fitted out with state-of-the-art entertainment systems to ensure each journey is as enjoyable as possible.

Funds are vital to BUMBLEance, to ensure they can cater to the ever-growing number of children around Ireland that need their service.

The team heard the story about the charity in January 2020 from team member Noel Doyle. The group quickly decided to sign up to complete the immense Derry to Kerry cycle. At this stage, some of the group didn’t even own a bike.

The cyclists aimed to do the fundraising cycle over two years ago but it has unfortunately been delayed multiple times due to COVID.

Team member Noel said: "After hearing the story of BUMBLEance and its inspirational founders, we were determined to raise funds and awareness for this wonderful charity.

"We wanted to do something inspirational at scale for BUMBLEance, so a cycle from Derry to Kerry for our group of novice cyclists is a wonderful cross-border challenge, reflecting the BUMBLEance expansion and connecting towns close to the heart of the charity."

To support the group and help them smash their target, you can donate via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/derrytokerry

You can also follow their journey via Facebook and Instagram @DerryToKerry