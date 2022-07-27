Search

27 Jul 2022

Local councils open books of condolence for David Trimble

The former First Minister passed away on Monday.

Former UUP Leader and First Minister David Trimble passed away on Monday.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

27 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Derry's three local councils have all opened books of condolence following the death of David Trimble.

The former UUP leader and First Minister, who was central to the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement, passed away on Monday.

Mid Ulster Chair, Cllr Córa Corry of Sinn Féin, said the Council had opened an online book of condolence in Mr Trimble's memory.

"I join with so many other people right across the globe to express my condolences to the family of David Trimble and to pay tribute to him," she said.

“His courage in the peace process and his contribution to the creation of the Good Friday Agreement cannot be understated. He leaves a legacy for us all".

The book of condolence is available to sign at www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence

Cllr Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Meanwhile, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy, has also opened a book of condolence for those wishing to pay their respects.

The book will be on display at the Guildhall in the city over the coming weeks, while residents can also sign an online book of condolence.

"Lord Trimble played a pivotal role in paving the way for peace, as one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement and used his influence to change attitudes and perceptions across communities," said Cllr Duffy.
 
"He leaves behind him a legacy that will secure him a prominent position in the history of this place for many years to come."

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor, Ivor Wallace of the DUP, has opened books of condolence at a number of locations in the Borough.

The books will be available to sign at Coleraine Town Hall, Ballymoney Town Hall, Sheskburn House Ballycastle or the Connell Street office in Limavady, with an online book available on the Council's website.

"David Trimble played a hugely significant part in Northern Ireland’s journey towards peace," said Cllr Wallace.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

"He made difficult decisions that may not always have been popular, but a brighter future was made possible through this bravery.

"At this very sad time I want to offer my sympathy and prayers to Lord Trimble’s family and friends, and I hope they take comfort from the many tributes and memories shared in his honour, which reflect his position as a courageous and inspiring leader."

