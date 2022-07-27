Tyrone woman performed handbrake turns on busy Co Derry beach

Limavady Magistrates Court.
A Co Tyrone woman observed driving erratically on a busy County Derry beach has admitted driving dangerously.
Justine Coyle, of Shanoch Close, Coalisland, Co Tyrone, pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as charges of having no driving licence or insurance at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Police patrolling Benone Beach, Magilligan on April 2 2022 observed the 23-year-old defendant driving a Volkswagen Golf in an 'erratic' manner on the strand.
The defendant was observed performing handbrake turns, turning sharply and driving at speed on the beach where a number of other people were present.
Judge Archer acknowledged Coyle's guilty plea and asked for a pre-sentence report to be compiled on the defendant.
The case will return for sentencing on September 7 2022.
