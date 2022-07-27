Search

27 Jul 2022

Police investigate burglary after cash stolen from Derry home

PSNI

Police are appealing for witnesses

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

27 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses that were in the Governor Road area of the city yesterday afternoon, between 12 noon and 4.30pm.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious our detectives from Strand Road in Derry want to hear from you. They’re currently investigating a burglary in this area during in which cash was reported stolen from a house.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Officers were on patrol in the area at around 4.40pm when they were alerted to the incident. 


If you have information which may assist detectives, please call 101, quoting reference number 1326 of 26/07/22.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "We know that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime and victims are, understandably, left feeling shocked and vulnerable.

"If you see any suspicious activity in your area, please report it to us. No matter how insignificant it may seem, the faster we receive the information, the quicker we can respond.

"You can find more information about securing your home on our website (www.psni.police.uk). You can also arrange to speak to a PSNI Crime Prevention Officer by calling the non-emergency number 101."

